23 Jan 2020
Veterinary personnel “touched” by bush fire crisis pay for medical supplies to be sent to colleagues in Australia to aid injured wildlife.
The team at Kinfauns Veterinary Centre with some of the medical equipment for Australia. Image: Kinfauns.
Big-hearted veterinary staff at an Essex practice have dug deep into their own pockets to buy medical supplies to send to Australia to help wildlife injured in the ongoing bush fire crisis.
April Young, clinical director of Kinfauns Veterinary Centre – which has a main surgery at Little Clacton and a full-time branch surgery at Dovercourt – said: “Watching news coverage of the Australian bush fires has touched us all. As well as the suffering of people, an extraordinary number of animals have lost their lives or habitats.
“Our staff have donated their money to buy as many veterinary medical supplies as possible, which will be shipped down under to help care for sick and injured animals.”
Dr Young added: “Kinfauns has always been a close friend to Australia, employing lots of wonderful vets over the years. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to everyone.”
Kinfauns, an RCVS accredited practice, was established more than 50 years ago and is now part of the VetPartners group.