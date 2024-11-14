14 Nov
Team at Royal Zoological Society of Scotland blames fireworks for death of baby red panda Roxie – and “cannot rule out” same noise also played part in death of her mother Ginger five days earlier.
Vets at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) have called for tighter firework restrictions following the death of a baby red panda at Edinburgh Zoo on Bonfire Night.
The team said it also “cannot rule out” that it may have “contributed to the untimely death of Roxie’s mother Ginger” five days previously.
Veterinary experts at the wildlife conservation charity believe it is likely that three-month-old kit Roxie died due to stress caused by fireworks being let off across the city centre.
Ben Supple, RZSS deputy chief executive, said: “Roxie had recently lost her mum Ginger, but was responding well to specialist care from our expert team and was feeding independently.
“Very sadly, she choked on her vomit on Bonfire Night and our vets believe this was probably a reaction to fireworks.
“Roxie had access to her den, but the frightening noises seem to have been too much for her. We know that fireworks can cause stress to other animals in the zoo, and we cannot rule out that they may have contributed to the untimely death of Roxie’s mother Ginger, just five days’ earlier.”
Mr Supple added: “Fireworks can cause fear and distress for pets, livestock and animals in zoos, so it is essential that the UK and Scottish Governments tighten restrictions on their sale and use.
“We support calls from animal welfare charities to ban the sale of fireworks to the public, with only light displays being permitted at organised events.
“This would help avoid devastating consequences for animals like Roxie while ensuring that people can still enjoy traditional celebrations.”
A separate petition signed by more than one million people was delivered to the UK Government earlier this month, and the RZSS is calling on people to contact their MPs and MSPs to support it.