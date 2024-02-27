27 Feb
Merseyside vet practice calls for vigilance among owners of the reptile following a major operation.
A tortoise has undergone major surgery at a St Helens veterinary practice to remove its ovaries after developing a life-threatening condition.
Scans of the 13-year-old red-footed tortoise, named Flash, revealed she had follicular stasis – a condition where undeveloped eggs remain in the body and that could have made her gravely ill if not treated.
The operation at Rutland House Veterinary Hospital involved cutting a hole in her lower shell and removing her ovaries and follicles, before securing the shell back into place with dental acrylic.
Vet Molly Varga Smith, an RCVS-recognised specialist in zoo and wildlife medicine at the practice, said its exotics department spays up to 15 tortoises each year.
She said: “It is not unusual for tortoises to have follicular stasis, but people don’t realise we can do something about it. Many other reptiles get similar issues, and we can also look after them here at Rutland House Vets as well.
“We spayed Flash and removed the eggs and the ovaries. She stayed in overnight so we could monitor her and went home the day after surgery. She started eating straight away, which is great, and has made a good recovery.”