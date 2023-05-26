26 May
The initiative, due to be held from 2 to 8 July, will aim to promote improving the health and welfare of these pets in the UK.
Vets are being urged to get behind the first Parrot Awareness Week that is set to take place from 2 to 8 July.
Organisers of the week, The Parrot Society UK (PSUK) – in collaboration with UK Pet Food, Petcover Group and a group of avian veterinary professionals – hope it will promote improvement of health and welfare in the UK’s pet parrots.
In a statement, The PSUK said: “The PSUK has, at its heart, the welfare and conservation of all parrot species. This includes the successful captive breeding of many species – many of which are becoming rare in the wild – as well as supporting conservation projects in their native environments.”
The statement continued: “Many of these colourful, intelligent birds are also kept as pets, and The PSUK is proud to spearhead this initiative of reaching out to such owners, with advice on nutrition, enrichment, general husbandry and care.”
Parrot Awareness Week will culminate with The PSUK’s annual gathering at Stafford County Showground on Saturday 8 July, which will involve talks and flying displays, as well as a commercial exhibition.
Veterinary practices are being encouraged to register on the awareness week’s website by 23 June to receive a free waiting room poster. They will also be encouraged to share social media posts each day to disseminate important health and welfare information to clients.
Tickets for the parrot gathering are available from The Parrot Society UK’s website.