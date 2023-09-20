20 Sept
A charity boss has appealed for veterinary help to fulfil his last wish and secure the development of a new wildlife hospital and education centre in Surrey.
The Wildlife Aid Foundation has been awarded a multimillion pound grant towards the project, on top of more than £500,000 that it has raised through donations.
The plans for a new facility near Leatherhead have been brought forward after the group’s founder and chief executive, Simon Cowell, was diagnosed with terminal cancer last year.
While the education centre will provide training for vets, Mr Cowell said further volunteers are now needed to help deal with a rising caseload.
He said: “As a charity we rely on volunteers, and the veterinary practitioners who have helped us and volunteered over the years have been invaluable.
“As we move forward to the next chapter and expand to the new centre, there are great opportunities for volunteer vets to get involved and to get experience in treating wildlife.”
The foundation, which currently employs two full-time vets at its present hospital site, estimates it answers around 20,000 calls a year.
It hopes to complete the new facility, which will be set in 20 acres of restored wetland habitat, within the next five years following the allocation of a £2.8 million grant from Surrey County Council, through the Your Fund Surrey community projects scheme, in July.
Mr Cowell said: “The recent grant has moved us forward and, although the new hospital will take several years to complete, it would be great to have volunteer vets on board now who can share in the journey with us.”
Anyone interested in volunteering should email simon@wildlifeaid.org.uk