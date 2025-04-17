17 Apr 2025
Nearly a fifth of all concerns about pets consuming chocolate last Easter were linked to cats and rabbits rather than dogs, new figures have revealed.
Image: Bigc Studio / Adobe Stock
As many pet owners prepare to enjoy a chocolatey treat this Easter, new figures have revealed it isn’t just people with dogs who should be careful with their eggs.
Data from the Veterinary Poisons Information Service (VPIS) has indicated nearly a fifth of inquiries it received about chocolate ingestion last Easter related to cats and rabbits.
The picture was outlined as BVA leaders urged pet owners to be cautious with their treats over the long weekend.
Junior vice-president Rob Williams said: “It’s best to make sure that all sweet treats and tempting titbits are kept out of reach of your pets to avoid emergency vet visits, but if you think your pet has eaten something they shouldn’t, it’s really important that you speak to your vet – it could save their life.”
The VPIS received more than 100 inquiries about animals eating chocolate during the Easter period last year.
Although 80% related to dogs, 15% of cases were about cats with 3% affecting rabbits.
The service also receives half of its enquiries relating to the ingestion of hot cross buns at Easter – the presence of raisins or sultanas in buns and similar treats can be dangerous to animals.
Veterinary professionals can reach the VPIS at 0207 3055055, while pet owners can contact its Animal PoisonLine for advice on 01202 509000.