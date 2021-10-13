13 Oct 2021
Loggerhead arrived at Greek rescue centre with thick fishing line hanging out of its cloaca at its rear end and a large fishing hook deeply embedded in oesophagus.
The team taking the hook out of Valentine's throat.
Wildlife Vets International (WVI) has released an endangered sea turtle back into the sea following a life-saving operation.
Earlier this month, WVI provided veterinary expertise at the Archelon Sea Turtle Rescue Centre in Greece to save an endangered loggerhead sea turtle, thanks to its turtle programme, supported by Animal Friends Insurance.
Loggerhead Valentine arrived at the rescue centre weak and debilitated, with thick fishing line hanging out of her cloaca at her rear end. An x-ray also revealed a large fishing hook deeply embedded in Valentine’s oesophagus.
With the mission to support current and future sea turtle welfare, through education and conservation efforts, RVN Matthew Rendle and vet Tania Monreal – along with Archelon’s lead biologist and rehab coordinator, Eirini Kasimati – concluded the only option was to anaesthetise Valentine and try to remove the hook, despite the complicated risks posed by her poor condition.
Valentine was given strong painkillers and a combination of anaesthetic drugs. Once fully asleep and ventilated, an incision was made at the top of her thorax.
Locating the hook took some time, but once found it was possible for Miss Monreal to firmly grip it with artery forceps and gently ease it out of the oesophagus.
However, the thick fishing line, which was still tied to the hook, could not be removed. The line was cut in the hope that now it was detached from the hook, Valentine might be able to pass it over the coming days.
The three layers of the incision in Valentine’s thorax were closed and she was monitored during her recovery. Valentine spent the next night receiving fluids in dry, quiet surroundings, before being returned to her enclosure the next day. She successfully passed the entire 70cm fishing line three days later.
Valentine has now been released back into the Mediterranean where she has every chance of going on to breed successfully.
WVI executive director Olivia Walter said: “We are delighted Animal Friends was able to support the work of our turtle team and are so happy that Valentine was able to be released back into the sea so soon, where, as a breeding female, she should be able to do her bit to ensure the future of her amazing species.”