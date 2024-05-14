14 May
London Vet Specialists performed the pioneering examination on a pair of the rare birds from London Zoo.
Vets at a London vet hospital have performed the world’s first CT scan on a pair of Javan green magpies from London Zoo.
The successful scan took place at London Vet Specialists (LVS) Belsize Park on the birds, which are native to the island of Java in Indonesia and are a highly threatened species.
It is feared, due to the pet trade and habitat loss, that less than 50 remain in the wild, and their plight is so acute they are classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
London Zoo is home to the male and female bird, and is working alongside Indonesian organisations and other zoos in Europe to establish a breeding population, with the aim of reintroduction to the wild.
The CT scan assessed the health of the birds’ lungs for the presence of fungal infection, aspergillosis.
Ryan Kavanagh, head of nursing services at LVS, said: “It was our privilege to welcome London Zoo’s team to LVS to partner in the care of these critically endangered birds.
“The information collected from the procedures is invaluable, as the first CT studies documented for the species. We hope this data can be used to further understand the health of Javan green magpies and contribute toward the efforts in restoring their population.”
Ana García Fernandez, radiology consultant at LVS who oversaw the scans, said: “Assisting with the care of London Zoo’s Javan green magpies has been an amazing experience.
“Working with the ZSL team taught me a lot about this critically endangered bird, of which there are so few left in the world.
“The opportunity to help diagnose members of this species is a reminder of why I love this profession. A special thanks to ZSL for its trust in the London Vet Specialists team.”