10 Oct
Molly Varga – an RCVS-recognised specialist in zoo and wildlife medicine, and veterinary advisor to Supreme Petfoods – will be presenting a talk on emergency and critical care of rabbits and rodents.
An RCVS-recognised specialist in zoo and wildlife medicine will present a talk on the emergency and critical care of rabbits and rodents at London Vet Show on 14 November.
Sponsored by Supreme Petfoods, the session by Molly Varga will be co-delivered by Craig Tessyman, exotics veterinary nurse team leader at Rutland House Veterinary Referrals.
The presentation aims to address the unique challenges of emergency care for rabbits and rodents – prey species that often mask signs of illness until it is too late for effective intervention.
Dr Varga will emphasise the importance of swift emergency response, highlighting topics such as fluid balance restoration, CPR techniques, analgesia options and monitoring strategies.
She currently leads the exotics service at Rutland House and has authored several BSAVA manuals.
She said: “The basic principles of emergency care apply to all species, but with small herbivores, rapid intervention is crucial as their delicate physiology can quickly spiral into crisis when they become unwell.
“In this session, Craig and I will share practical tips that vets and nurses can implement immediately, without requiring specialist equipment, to help manage these challenging cases.”
The talk counts as one hour of CPD and will take place at 12:50pm in Gallery Suite 3-4, with a recorded version available afterwards on the Supreme Vet Zone.