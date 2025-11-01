1 Nov 2025
The makers of Bravecto Quantum claim it will set ‘a new standard’ for treatment after it was cleared for use by regulators.
A single-use injectable parasiticide that provides dogs with 12-months protection from fleas and ticks has been approved for use by American regulators.
Bravecto Quantum is now available to clinicians across the United States following the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The product has been approved in more than 50 countries worldwide since it was first given the go-ahead in Australia and New Zealand in 2023. It was approved for use in the European Union last year.
Its makers, Merck Animal Health, said they now expect it to be available in veterinary practices and hospitals around the country next month.
Suitable for dogs and puppies aged six months and older, the product is said to be the only parasiticide on the market that provides a full year of protection with a single dose.
The company claims product provides 12-month protection from fleas (Ctenocephalides felis), black-legged ticks (Ioxedes scapularis), American dog ticks (Dermacentor variabilis), and brown dog ticks (Rhipicephalus sanguineus), as well as eight-month cover for lone star ticks (Amblyomma americanum).
Merck Animal Health vice-president and vet Christine Royal said the product’s approval “sets a new standard in pet care by providing veterinarians and pet parents with a safe and effective option when it comes to flea and tick protection for dogs.”
Frank Guerino, the company’s associate vice-president of global pharmaceutical development, added: “Though people often think of flea and tick season during the summer months, studies have shown that while fleas and ticks are most active from early spring through the fall, they can be a threat year-round, especially knowing it only takes a few warm days for ticks to become active.
“With Bravecto Quantum, a single dose provides year-long, continuous protection, simplifying care for both pet owners and veterinarians, and promoting compliance.”