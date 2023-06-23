23 Jun 2023
Image © byrdyak / Adobe Stock
An academic has backed veterinary and welfare groups’ calls for the abolition of breed-based dangerous dog legislation.
Claire Parkinson has co-authored a report that argues new systems of owner licensing and public education are needed to help address a growing trend of dog bite incidents.
Proposals for potential new ways of advocating responsible dog ownership are expected to be presented to ministers in the coming months.
But Prof Parkinson, co-director of the Centre for Human Animal Studies at Edge Hill University, said rising levels of recorded dog bite incidents already demonstrate the need for change.
She said: “Breed-specific legislation has not worked, it is costly to enforce, and it doesn’t protect the public. We need to stop focusing on breed and fully investigate other strategies.”
The call for change follows publication of the report, entitled “Public perceptions of dangerous dogs”, which is based on a survey of more than 1,500 people.
An overwhelming majority (89%) said they were current dog owners, while 87% claimed dogs liked them and one-fifth said they had experience with bull breeds.
Around 70% of respondents identified forms of aggressive behaviour or a history of biting as factors that should classify dogs as dangerous.
But only 30.8% agreed they would perceive a dog as being more dangerous because of its breed, with 51.9% opposing the idea.
Prof Parkinson said it was also “alarming” that some owners said they would attempt to cuddle or stroke a dog that was worried, thereby increasing their risk of potentially being bitten.
She believes this emphasises the need for increased levels of public information on canine behaviour, an idea also supported by almost two-thirds (65.1%) of survey participants.
She said: “Without more support for dog owners, dogs will lack training, and owners will continue to misunderstand dog behaviour.
“There needs to be a shift away from the focus on breed bans to education and awareness-raising. A public information campaign and improved access to dog training would definitely help to address some of the current issues.”
Meanwhile, an even larger proportion (69.1%) advocated schools teaching children how to interact with dogs.
Prof Parkinson added: “The data highlights people’s inclination to perceive dogs as inherently gentle or humanised.
“Owners may not recognise when a dog is trying to communicate their stress or discomfort. It is particularly important that children are taught how to interact appropriately with dogs.”
The report also advocates the development of a network of community-based training providers and the introduction of licences for owners.
The latter idea has been questioned in some quarters recently, amid concerns about how such a scheme could be overseen and enforced.
But Prof Parkinson said an expert working group should be set up to examine the issue and guidance could be drawn from other countries where licences are already required, and other similar types of licensing systems introduced within the UK.
Public concern about dog bites has grown in recent months following several high-profile incidents, and the release of figures showing the number of cases recorded by police in England and Wales rose by 34% between 2018 and 2022.
A Responsible Dog Ownership working group, set up by Defra and comprising representatives of the police, local government and animal welfare sectors, is expected to make its final recommendations to the Government later this year.
A departmental spokesperson said: “We take the issue of dangerous dogs and dog attacks seriously, and are making sure enforcement measures are fully utilised.
“These measures range from Community Protection Notices that can be served for low-level anti-social behaviour to offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act – where serious offences can see people put in prison for up to 14 years, disqualified from ownership or their dog euthanised if they allow it to become dangerously out of control.”
The department says it is also reviewing regulations for licensed breeding and selling.
However, the findings have been welcomed by the BVA, which backs reform of the present law, along with a number of welfare organisations.
Senior vice-president Justine Shotton said: “While the Dangerous Dogs Act aims to protect public safety, we have consistently highlighted that its focus on ‘banned breeds’ is failing to address the root issue.
“Any dog, of any size or breed, has the capacity to react or behave in an aggressive way – particularly if they haven’t been properly socialised and trained, or if they are scared or in pain.”
To read the report, visit bit.ly/3Jnn0Fx