29 Jan 2024
Vets and owners are being urged to move quickly as a new scheme to offer financial assistance towards neutering costs opens next week.
Image © Jack / Adobe Stock
Veterinary practices are being urged to register with a major canine charity’s care fund before a new programme of XL bully neutering support opens next week.
Earlier this month, Blue Cross, Battersea and the RSPCA announced plans for financial assistance where owners have taken the other necessary measures to exempt their dogs from the breed ban.
The scheme, which is due to open next Monday 5 February, will be administered through the Veterinary Care Fund run by Blue Cross.
The organisation’s chief vet, Paul Manktelow, said owners and vets should now act quickly to access support.
He said: “The ban is here and it is vital that pet owners apply for exemption and follow the required procedures for this without delay, as time is running out.
“We urge the veterinary sector to support these owners to get the exemption and are offering this financial support to try and keep as many pets with their people as possible.
“During this cost of living crisis, the needs for help through our Veterinary Care Fund grew exponentially so we know people need our help and we are doing all that we can in such difficult times for pet owners.”
Around 450 practices are already said to be registered with the fund, which will provide a maximum of £250 per dog to practices to help with neutering costs.
The ban requires all exempted XL bully dogs that are more than a year old on 31 January to be neutered by the end of June.
Although the deadline for younger dogs is currently 31 December, MPs and the BVA have both called for an extension to June 2025 for dogs that are currently aged seven months or younger.
RSPCA chief vet Caroline Allen said: “We are aware that for some owners the cost of neutering may be a barrier to exemption. In order to help these owners Blue Cross, Battersea and RSPCA have developed a scheme to support these owners.
“We hope this will help avoid some situations where owners might otherwise choose euthanasia because of cost concerns.”
Lucy Hastings, Battersea’s operations director, added: “We hope that one day the breed ban will be reversed and fairer, more effective legislation will be introduced instead, but in the meantime we are here to support owners and their pets in any way we can.”
More details about the fund can be found here.