19 Jul 2026
Swine vet Laura Bruner was celebrated for going “the extra mile”.
Laura Bruner, a vet at Swine Vet Center in St Peter, Minnesota, has been recognised for her contributions to science advancing swine health and production.
A vet named as the winner of the 2026 Allen D Leman Science in Practice Award by the University of Minnesota has been hailed for her “kindness and generosity”.
Laura Bruner, a vet at Swine Vet Center in St Peter, Minnesota, has been recognised for her contributions to science advancing swine health and production.
She will be presented with the award at the Allen D Leman Swine Conference in St Paul on 21 September.
The accolade recognises practitioners who use science to solve critical swine health and pork production problems.
Dr Bruner’s work focuses on advancing swine health, production efficiency and practical disease management strategies, working alongside producers to implement science-based solutions that improve herd performance and animal welfare in real-world farm settings.
Her research collaborations with the University of Minnesota are said to have advanced knowledge and practice around swine respiratory viruses, porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus, swine influenza, porcine epidemic diarrhoea virus and Streptococcus suis.
She said: “My goal in my role is to prevent animals from getting sick by continually improving biosecurity practices with my clients by looking at what they are doing today and what they could be doing better.
“I’m always trying to prevent rather than treat.”
Montse Torremorell, the university’s professor and chair of the Department of Veterinary Population Medicine, added: “Dr Bruner goes the extra mile to generate practical knowledge and share it with producers and veterinarians to help prevent and control disease.
“Her kindness and generosity are evident throughout her work to help others in the swine industry.”