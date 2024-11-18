18 Nov 2024
Helen Ballantyne.
Veterinary staff have been urged to look beyond the patient in front of them to help protect the health of both animals and humans.
The plea was delivered by dual qualified veterinary and medical nurse Helen Ballantyne during a passionate keynote address on the “one health” theme at the Vets Now congress in Leeds.
She argued animal health is a key “barometer” of wider societal risks as she called for veterinary teams to reach out to wider networks when concerns arise.
She particularly highlighted cases of non-accidental injury as “the tip of the iceberg” and an avenue through which help for other problems such as human trafficking, puppy farming and domestic abuse can be sought.
Ms Ballantyne, who now works as a transplant coordinator in the NHS, also warned of the need for continuing vigilance against disease threats.
She explained that, on a weekly basis, she sees cases with one health elements for patients with complex needs and who are often immunosuppressed.
She said: “The World Health Organization estimates that 70% of emerging diseases are zoonotic, and it is very possible that these will be seen in companion animals and require reporting, and further vigilance will be needed.”
But she also reflected on how her veterinary nursing career had informed her career working with people.
She said: “One health is quite simply the interrelationships between the health of humans, animals and the environment. An umbrella term for anything that involves collaboration within that triad.
“There are many descriptions and definitions of one health, but ultimately that’s what it means to me.”