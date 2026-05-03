3 May 2026
Scholarship rewards students gaining volunteer experience before joining veterinary school.
Image © Halfpoint / Adobe Stock
Antech has launched a new scholarship programme for aspiring veterinary students.
The business, part of Mars Petcare’s science and diagnostic division, has partnered with Vet Set Go – an organisation supporting students considering careers in the veterinary profession – to launch the Antech Veterinary Futures Scholarship.
The programme will award five pre-veterinary students a US$1,000 scholarship to help offset educational costs such as books, supplies and equipment.
Starting in August, winners will be announced every two months over a 10-month period, with each winner also receiving exclusive mentorship including a series of one-on-one coaching sessions with Antech veterinary leaders to provide career guidance and industry insights.
The scholarship is designed to reward the hands-on volunteer experience many students pursue before they have even formally committed to veterinary school.
Students can be considered for the scholarship by using Vet Set Go’s Vet Volunteer app to log their shadowing and volunteering hours.
The selection process will assess eligible candidates who have met the minimum number of volunteer sessions, prioritising the quality of their experience and choosing recipients “based on consistent engagement and thoughtful reflections on diagnostics and clinical decision-making”.
Antech’s president for North America, Tammi Lesser, said: “We are thrilled to launch the Antech Veterinary Futures Scholarship to honour and celebrate the incredible dedication required to join this profession.
“By investing in these passionate students today, we are helping ensure the pets of tomorrow get the expert care they deserve.”
Vet Set Go founder and president Chris Carpenter added: “Long before most people see it, aspiring veterinarians are already doing the work: volunteering, shadowing, and learning alongside the animals and people who care for them.
“This partnership with Antech is about changing that. Together, we are recognising these future veterinarians, celebrating their commitment, and letting them know they are not alone. We see them, we support them, and we believe in their future.”