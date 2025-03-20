20 Mar 2025
Officials believe the trend is being driven, at least in part, by practices both reducing their prescribing levels and encouraging clients to return unused items all year round.
Organisers of the annual Antibiotic Amnesty campaign have insisted the message of responsible usage is getting through despite a fall in the number of returned products.
New figures have revealed a total of 2,413 antibiotic items were taken back to participating practices during the 2024 campaign, down 12% from the previous year.
The results have been released by the RUMA Companion Animal and Equine (CA&E) group today (20 March), on the first day of the BSAVA Congress in Manchester.
Its report highlighted comments from several practices who emphasised their ongoing efforts to promote appropriate use by both staff and pet owners alike.
Secretary general of RUMA CA&E Steve Howard said: “The removal of these medications from the community and the assurance that they will be disposed of correctly represents a successful outcome of this project.
“What is also pleasing to hear is that antimicrobial stewardship is becoming embedded into everyday language and behaviours in the practice environment.”
A total of 650 practices and veterinary groups signed up to the scheme in 2024, of which more than half were new signatories.
Campaign leaders said they were also encouraged by the return of other products as well as antibiotics, including parasiticides, NSAIDs, steroids and heart medications.
Work is now ongoing to consider how the scope of the campaign could be widened in 2025 and RUMA CA&E chairperson Gwyn Jones said the sector should be “very proud” of its collaboration on the issue so far.
He added: “Driving awareness of AMR and affecting behaviour change, both in the practice environment and with owners, is no small undertaking.”