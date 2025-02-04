Try to ask people for references in person. It can be scary, but it is a good growth experience. Realistically, if you are truly terrified asking them, then you probably don’t know each other that well at all and that should maybe be a red flag. Try not to lose too much sleep though; most people have a standard letter already written and will just paste your name throughout it. As I said already, it is important to remind yourself that these references are not a reflection of your worth as a person.