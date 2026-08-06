6 Aug 2026
Group’s third site offers internal medicine, surgery, advanced diagnostics and emergency and critical care.
Pictured (from left) are Lauren Pugliese, Rachel Corlett, Rebecca Gele and Krysta Deitz.
A new vet-founded multi-speciality referral and emergency hospital group has announced the opening of a 24-hour site in Jacksonville, Florida.
Arista Advanced Pet Care’s Jacksonville site, described as a “state-of-the-art” hospital, opened in the Shoppes of St Johns Commons in the city’s south-east on 13 July.
The 22,027sq ft hospital is said to offer a full suite of speciality and emergency services, including internal medicine, surgery, advanced diagnostics and emergency and critical care.
Four owner vets, each with their own areas of speciality, will lead the practice: Rebecca Gelé (emergency and critical care), Rachel Corlett (emergency care), Krysta Deitz (internal medicine) and Lauren Pugliese (surgery).
Jennifer Wesler, vet and president of Arista Advanced Pet Care, said: “For pet owners, having access to specialty and emergency care is about knowing a trusted team is there when you need them most.
“Whether a pet is facing a life-threatening emergency, a complex diagnosis, or a surgical procedure, our goal is to provide expert care while keeping families informed, supported, and confident every step of the way.
“We are excited to bring that level of care and partnership to Jacksonville and the surrounding north-east Florida community.”
The site is the group’s third hospital, following locations in Atlanta and Dallas which opened last year.