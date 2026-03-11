11 Mar 2026
Arista Advanced Pet Care opened its first two locations in 2025.
A vet-founded multi-speciality referral and emergency hospital group has announced plans to open a new location in Jacksonville, Florida.
Arista Advanced Pet Care is set to open a 22,027sq ft hospital within the Shoppes of St Johns Commons in the city’s south-east in the second quarter of 2026.
The site will offer internal medicine, critical care, surgery and 24-hour emergency care services and is said to be designed to meet the growing needs of the veterinary community in the Jacksonville area.
Arista Jacksonville will incorporate the group’s care navigation model; care navigators serve as dedicated points of contact for referring vets and pet owners to improve communication during each animals’ treatment.
Arista Advanced Pet Care president and vet Jennifer Welser said: “Florida is an exciting next chapter for Arista, and Jacksonville is a natural fit.
“The region’s continued growth and demand for speciality and emergency care make it an ideal market for expanding access to advanced veterinary services.”
The Jacksonville hospital marks the group’s third location following its flagship hospital in Atlanta and its site in Dallas, which respectively opened in April and October last year.
Dr Welser added: “From the beginning, Arista was built by veterinarians who understood what veterinarians need to thrive clinically and sustainably.
“We’ve created a model that allows doctors to focus on medicine while also having the opportunity to invest in and help shape the hospitals where they practice.”