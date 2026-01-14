14 Jan 2026
Bailey Goff, who has been selected to participate in the 2025-26 George W Bishop AVMA Congressional Fellowship Program.
The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) has announced the vet selected to participate in the 2025-26 George W Bishop AVMA Congressional Fellowship Program.
The successful candidate, Bailey Goff, will spend her fellowship in the office of US senator Tammy Baldwin as a scientific advisor.
Dr Goff has previous public policy experience having twice served as an AVMA extern, in its Washington DC office and at its headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, and also worked as a veterinary government relations extern for the National Pork Producers Council and Merck Animal Health.
Most recently, she had worked as an associate vet at Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Arlington, Virginia.
AVMA president and fellowship program graduate Michael Bailey said: “Dr Goff’s opportunity as an AVMA congressional fellow represents something paramount to our profession – veterinarians being at the table when critical public policy decisions are being made.
“As a scientific advisor to Sen Baldwin, her staff, and soon-to-be colleagues in Congress, Dr Goff’s presence, perspective, and training will be invaluable and help amplify the voice of the veterinary community among lawmakers.
“The AVMA looks forward to Dr Goff’s future legislative accomplishments over the next year and strongly encourages more veterinary students to explore careers in public policy, as we are essential to the well-being of our nation’s public and animal health.”