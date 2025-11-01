1 Nov 2025
The five-step plan looks to address shortages in food animal veterinarians across the rural United States.
The AVMA has backed the launch of a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) plan to strengthen the United States’ rural veterinary workforce.
The Rural Veterinary Action Plan was unveiled at Mississippi State University’s veterinary school by U.S. secretary of agriculture Brooke Rollins, alongside senator and co-chair of the Senate Veterinary Medicine Caucus, Cindy Hyde-Smith, and other officials.
Said to be “strongly endorsed” by the AVMA, the plan outlines five steps the USDA will embark on to address rural vet shortages.
Steps include enhancing vet grant programmes – including making available an additional $15 million in funding for the Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program (VMLRP) – and issuing a report analysing shortages that policymakers can use to address such situations in future.
Another objective is to step up recruitment and retention of USDA vets via increased pay and career advancement opportunities, and more lucrative internship and scholarship programmes.
The USDA will also catalogue the federal resources available to vets opening a rural practice.
It hosted listening sessions throughout September to enhance understanding of why a low percentage of vet students come from rural backgrounds and even fewer graduates enter into production animal practice.
Ms Rollins also announced a pair of new $125,000 grant awards as part of the Veterinary Services Grant Program (VSGP) to help expand vet practices in rural areas of Mississippi.
She said: “As the number of rural food animal veterinarians continues to decline, USDA is putting farmers first to ensure we build back our first line of defence in our animal food production system – the rural veterinarian.
“With these new investments in scholarships and pay incentives, USDA is not only strengthening our animal food production system but also listening to producers and veterinarians across the country to ensure our programs meet real-world needs.
“Together, we will keep America’s food supply strong, safe, and secure.”
AVMA president Michael Bailey thanked secretary Rollins and the other officials who unveiled the action plan “for their leadership on an issue that is so critical to the well-being of the veterinary profession and our nation.”
He added: “The AVMA applauds the USDA for recognising and working to address the immediate need to recruit and retain veterinarians in rural and underserved communities.
“Strengthening the nation’s animal health infrastructure and agricultural economy relies on the expertise of livestock and public health veterinarians.
“Through the Rural Veterinary Action Plan, animal and human welfare will be maintained, our food supply will be protected, and public health will be safeguarded.”
The AVMA is urging Congress to pass the bipartisan Rural Veterinary Workforce Act, a bill which would maximise funding allocated by the VMLRP, and it is also working with lawmakers to increase funding levels both for that programme and the VPSG.