1 Nov 2025
The association has also moved to combat the misconception that indoor cats don’t require veterinary care.
The AVMA has urged cat owners to be more proactive in seeking veterinary care for their feline companions, after fresh figures revealed they do so less frequently than dog owners.
The association’s 2025 Pet Ownership and Demographics Sourcebook revealed that while almost nine in 10 dog owners (87.9%) reported having a regular veterinarian or veterinary practice they attend, only three-quarters (74.7%) of cat owners said the same.
Fewer than six in 10 cat owners (59.4%) said they had visited the vet in the last year, compared with 74.8% of dog owners.
AVMA president Michael Bailey said: “Cats deserve the same level of preventive care and veterinary attention as dogs.
“Having a regular veterinarian means more than just being ready in an emergency; it means having a trusted partner to help detect problems early and guide your cat’s care throughout their life.”
The association is calling on cat owners to establish a veterinary relationship if they don’t already have one, schedule an annual check-up for their pets, and ensure they are microchipped and vaccinated with appropriate parasite control in place.
The AVMA also stressed their call applies to cats kept exclusively indoors.
Dr Bailey added: “It’s a common misconception that indoor cats don’t need veterinary care.
“But even indoor cats can face serious risks, from bats or wildlife entering a home and carrying diseases like rabies, to unexpected escapes that put them at risk for injury, parasites, or getting lost.”