12 Mar 2026
The Farm Bill would reauthorise a range of veterinary programmes and include measures surrounding dog importation.
Image: Mark / Adobe Stock
The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) has welcomed the proposal of a Farm Bill that would reauthorise federal programmes advancing veterinary causes.
The US House Agriculture Committee introduced the bill, the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026, in February and voted to advance it to Congress earlier in March.
The bill includes the Healthy Dog Importation Act, which would require people importing dogs into the country to prove the animals are in good health and at least six months old, and to have a certificate signed by a vet demonstrating they have received all necessary vaccines and parasite treatment.
It would reauthorise the Veterinary Services Grant Program (VSGP), include language for secretary of agriculture Brooke Rollins to review and provide recommendations for how the VSGP and Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program could be improved.
The bill would also reauthorise the Food Animal Residue Avoidance Database Program, which protects the US food supply from accidental or intentional contamination of animal-derived foods from substances not safe for human consumption, and give extended reauthorisation to the “three-legged stool” of foreign animal disease prevention and management programmes.
AVMA president Michael Bailey said: “A Farm Bill that incorporates the veterinary profession’s priorities is vital to protecting and advancing the nation’s public and animal health infrastructure.
“The AVMA’s sustained advocacy and work with lawmakers and stakeholder groups has led to the inclusion of provisions that would strengthen dog importation standards, bolster the nation’s animal and public health infrastructure, and recruit and retain veterinarians in rural and underserved communities.
“As the legislative process continues, we look forward to working with Congress and strongly urge lawmakers to pass a Farm Bill that includes veterinary priorities.”