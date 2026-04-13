13 Apr 2026
Increased individual award amounts will help students cope with rising education costs.
Image: Motion Shop / Adobe Stock
The Zoetis Foundation will provide more than US$2 million in annual student scholarship funding, the American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF) has announced.
Beginning this year, the grants will award 70 veterinary students across the United States with scholarships of US$25,000 apiece, and US$10,000 scholarships to 35 veterinary technician students.
The award amounts are said to have increased in 2026 to help students cope with rising educational costs and broaden access to training opportunities for students from all backgrounds.
Last year, 82% of US vets graduated with an average educational debt of more than US$212,000.
Zoetis Foundation president Jeannette Ferran Astorga said: “Veterinary medicine is vital to healthy communities, one health and food security, yet educational debt remains a major barrier for students passionate about animal health.
“The Zoetis Foundation is proud to deepen our investment in future veterinary professionals through our partnership with AVMF.
“Together, we’re laying the foundation for a future where talented students can thrive in veterinary medicine, regardless of financial circumstances.”
AVMF executive director Danielle Johnson added: “We’re grateful for the Zoetis Foundation’s continued commitment to students and the veterinary profession.
“These scholarships help remove financial barriers and make a meaningful difference.”