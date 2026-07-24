24 Jul 2026
AVMF said Merck’s support ‘makes a real difference’ to students and the veterinary profession.
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A major animal health company is providing more than US$400,000 in continued student scholarship support, the American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF) has announced.
Merck Animal Health will provide grants awarding US$291,200 in scholarship funds to 26 veterinary students and $147,840 to 66 vet technician students across the United States in 2026.
In total, the pharmaceutical company will provide a combined US$439,040.
Merck Animal Health has partnered with the AVMF since 2018, during which time it has supported hundreds of aspiring veterinary professionals with scholarships.
The awards recognise students in good academic standing who have been nominated by faculty.
Meg Conlon, executive director of Merck’s US Companion Animal and Equine Professional Services, said: “Veterinary medicine plays a critical role in advancing one health, supporting resilient food systems, and strengthening communities, yet the financial burden of education continues to be a significant challenge for many aspiring professionals.
“Through our ongoing partnership with the American Veterinary Medical Foundation, we are proud to invest in the next generation of veterinarians and veterinary technicians.
“By helping reduce financial barriers, we aim to ensure that passionate, talented students have the opportunity not only to pursue careers in animal health, but to thrive and lead in the profession.”
AVMF executive director Danielle Johnson added: “Merck Animal Health’s continued commitment to students and the veterinary profession makes a real difference.
“These scholarships help remove financial barriers and open doors for the next generation of veterinary leaders.”