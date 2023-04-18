18 Apr 2023
A new campaign, demanding an end to the controversial policy in England, has been launched by Badger Trust, as the dispute about its impact shows little sign of being settled.
The BCVA has defended the role of badger culling in combating bTB, following the launch of a new campaign demanding abolition of the controversial policy.
Activists claim new figures outlining the latest cull activity mean more than half of England’s entire badger population has now been killed since the programme began a decade ago.
But the BCVA’s president, Colin Mason, believes the scheme is having an effect and should remain part of the “toolbox” of measures available.
He called for a “balanced, evidence-based approach” to the disease, which is estimated to have led to the slaughter of more than 32,000 cattle last year.
Mr Mason said: “BCVA is clear that controlling this devastating disease requires an active partnership between farmers and their vet – along with the backing of the rural community, and this should be supported by government policy.
“So, while BCVA acknowledges the Government’s exit strategy from intensive culling of badgers, it is vital that wildlife control remains a tool that can be deployed, where the epidemiological evidence continues to support it.
“It is important to note that there is much to feel optimistic about: TB stats for the HRA [high risk area] in England are the lowest in 15 years, and we know that wildlife control has played a key role that sustained downward trajectory.
“We will continue to advocate for a ‘using all the tools in the toolbox’ approach in order to reach bTB eradication.”
The latest call to “end the cull” is being led by the Badger Trust, which said public support for the policy has plummeted from 36% in 2014 to just 15% in 2022.
Newly published data has revealed more than 33,000 badgers were killed during the 2022 culling period, a figure the trust said takes the total death toll to more than 210,000 since the programme began in 2013.
Defra maintains that its approach has led to “a significant reduction” in disease levels, enabling a greater focus on badger vaccination and the development of a jab for cattle.
A Defra spokesperson said: “We are fully committed to working in partnership with groups wishing to vaccinate badgers against this insidious disease.
“In the past year alone, we have provided a new simplified licence, trialled a new reporting app and provided a subsidy to help cover the cost of the vaccine, which together reduces the administrative burden and time commitment, and makes it easier to get involved in vaccination efforts.”
But the trust, which plans to publish its own analysis of the cull’s impact later this year, argues that scientific research – along with lower rates of bTB in other parts of the UK where intensive culling does not take place – demonstrates that the policy is ineffective.
Executive director Peter Hambly said: “The badger cull is a national wildlife tragedy of massive proportions at a time when Britain’s nature is depleted like never before.
“It’s not the solution to the terrible cattle disease, bovine tuberculosis. Wales and Scotland don’t cull badgers to control bTB, but they do focus on cattle-based measures and get better results.”
Meanwhile, the BCVA has voiced some unease about a revised plan from the Welsh Government, aiming to eradicate bTB there by 2041, which it fears may not have enough detail to inspire either professional or client confidence.
The document admits some badgers have been killed in response to what it described as “a small number of persistent herd breakdowns”; although, it adds that the procedure is also due to be phased out next year.
The updated five-year plan, up to 2028, includes specific measures aiming to reduce the prevalence of the disease in Anglesey and Pembrokeshire, plus plans for the use of approved tuberculin testers and reviews of legislation and vaccination policies.
Wales’ rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths said significant progress had been made since an initial delivery plan came into force in 2017.
She added: “It is now down to all parties to come together and effectively work as one to make further strides towards our ultimate goal of an officially TB-free Wales.”
Mr Mason said there was “much to welcome” in the document, including closer attention on areas deemed low risk, where infection levels are rising.
But he added: “Those working in high-risk areas require equal focus in order to properly control and manage the spread of this disease.”
The Scottish Government has also announced tighter rules on the import of cattle will come into force from 18 May.
The measures include stricter pre-movement testing requirements, plus additional precautions for animals being brought in from areas at higher risk of infection.
Compensation payments will also be cut for “unclean cattle” that are slaughtered for disease control reasons.