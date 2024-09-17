17 Sept 2024
Abandonments of XL bully dogs have rocketed by almost 700% so far this year, according to latest figures, in a trend officials fear is linked to legislation against them.
Image © Jack / Adobe Stock
New RSPCA figures have revealed a rise of almost 700% in the number of XL bully dogs being reported as abandoned so far this year.
Officials say they fear the trend, together with soaring incidences of cruelty and neglect, is a sign of how the type has been “demonised” amid legal curbs on its ownership.
The charity set out its concerns by releasing new data to mark the first anniversary, on Sunday 15 September, of the announcement of plans for a ban in England and Wales.
Government officials across the UK have consistently argued that the legislation was necessary on public safety grounds.
Reports have been made of “unprecedented” demand on police resources in some areas linked to dangerous dogs.
But the RSPCA said that, between January and August this year, a total of 103 XL bully dogs were reported to them as abandoned, up by 692% from 13 during the same period of 2023.
Cases of neglect towards the breed rose by 239% over the same timescale, from 108 to 366, while incidents of cruelty were up by 164% from 39 to 103.
In the most recent case, the body of an XL bully-type dog is reported to have been found decapitated and in a shallow grave in Evesham, Worcestershire.
Throughout the summer, the RSPCA has voiced its concerns about a growing trend of abuse of animals while it also warned last month that XL bully legislation was impacting the treatment of those dogs.
But Samantha Gaines, the charity’s lead on breed-specific legislation, described the latest data as “very alarming” and said it feared it was “a direct result” of the ownership ban.
She added: “This could be a result of the extra pressures this ban has placed on desperate owners who may already be struggling to care for their dogs during this cost of living crisis.
“But even worse, these could be deliberate acts of cruelty towards dogs who have become increasingly demonised in recent months.
“We’re also heartbroken that many dogs have been and will be put to sleep simply because they are considered to be dangerous because they look a certain way.”
Campaigners are also awaiting recommendations from a responsible dog ownership working group set up by Defra under the previous Conservative government and which officials have repeatedly insisted will be published “in due course”.