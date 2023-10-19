19 Oct 2023
Colin Mason opened the association’s annual congress in Telford with a plea for vigilance against bluetongue as it continues to spread in mainland Europe.
The head of the BCVA has urged members to be vigilant against “sobering disease threats” as he opened the organisation’s annual congress this morning.
The group has gathered in Telford amid deepening concern about the spread of bluetongue in northern Europe.
Around 1,500 farms in the Netherlands are currently estimated to have been affected by a new BTV-3 strain of the virus, for which existing vaccines are not believed to offer cross-protection.
The more commonly observed BTV-8 strain is also circulating in France.
In his opening address, BCVA president Colin Mason told delegates: “This has the potential to do significant harm. As farm vets in the UK, we need to be on our guard.”
Both the association and other stakeholders, including the APHA, have circulated information for vets and farmers as the situation develops.
Mr Mason also reaffirmed the association’s position on the controversial policy of badger culling, used to help combat the spread of bTB in England, following reports this week that Labour will end the programme if it wins the next election.
There has been a long-running stalemate between Defra and anti-cull campaigners and scientists over the effectiveness of the policy and its effect on badger populations.
But Mr Mason said: “Our position has always been to put forward all the tools in the box to control TB.”