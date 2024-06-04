4 Jun 2024
Neurology expert Camilla Cooper and internal medicine clinician Leonel Frutuoso join Runcorn clinic.
A Cheshire animal hospital has welcomed two vets to boost its team.
Neurology specialist Camilla Cooper and internal medicine clinician Leonel (Leo) Frutuoso have joined Northwest Veterinary Specialists (NWVS) in Runcorn.
A 2008 graduate of the University of Liverpool, Dr Cooper worked in small animal practices before returning to the university to complete a European diploma in veterinary neurology and becoming a European and RCVS specialist in the discipline in 2019. She then moved to the US for an associate professor role in veterinary neurology at Colorado State University.
Dr Cooper said: “I’m very much looking forward to working in such a strong neurology team, and with so many former colleagues and friends.
“Together we will provide excellent care to the neurology patients of the north-west.”
Mr Frutuoso graduated from the University of Evora, Portugal, in 2015 and worked at NWVS on a rotating internship before time at fellow Linnaeus hospitals Southfields Veterinary Specialists in Essex and Davies Veterinary Specialists in Hertfordshire, where he was an internal medicine intern and internal medicine resident respectively.
Mr Frutuoso said: “Returning to NWVS is a great opportunity as it allows me to be part of a large multidisciplinary hospital, while working with an outstanding internal medicine team that offers the best standard of care to patients.”