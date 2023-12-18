18 Dec 2023
Working group says efforts to discourage owners from buying a brachycephalic dog must continue, despite signs that the message may be starting to get across to the public.
Image © Mylene 2401 / Pixabay
Registrations of brachycephalic dogs have fallen much faster than those of other breeds this year, according to new figures from The Kennel Club.
The findings have been cautiously welcomed by the Brachycephalic Working Group (BWG), although it also warned work to dissuade would-be owners from buying a flat-faced dog must continue.
Newly released data, covering the first three quarters of 2023, showed the three main brachycephalic types were all among the five breeds with the steepest rate of registration decline.
Although overall registrations with The Kennel Club were down 17% over that period, those of pugs and English and French bulldogs fell by 42%, 35% and 34% respectively.
However, more than 28,000 new registrations were still recorded across the three types, including more than 21,000 French bulldogs.
BWG chairperson Dan O’Neill said the figures were “a welcome step in the right direction”, but still needed to be treated with caution.
He added: “Thousands of flat-faced dogs are still being bred by unethical breeders to feed the UK puppy market and are being bought by poorly informed owners.
“So we must all continue to work together and spread the message: ‘Stop and think before buying a flat-faced dog’.”
The release of the new data follows publication of a Kennel Club report last month, which called for more to be done to protect the welfare of brachycephalic dogs, including recording all Caesarean sections performed on registered bitches, a ban on featuring the breeds in advertising and the development of central licensing units.
BWG member Bill Lambert, who is also a spokesperson for The Kennel Club, said: “We hope the new figures are a sign of this message getting through and that there are now fewer, better-informed owners buying from responsible breeders who are doing all they can to breed healthy puppies.”
The BWG’s member organisations include the BVA and BSAVA, as well as the RVC and Cambridge University, breed organisations, welfare charities and government bodies.
The Kennel Club’s Play Your Part report also committed the organisation to monitoring the impact of new measures to be introduced by its Irish counterpart in the new year.
A notice posted on the Irish Kennel Club’s website today (18 December) said: “From 1 January 2024, all puppies registered with the Irish Kennel Club from bulldogs, French bulldogs and pugs, will be endorsed ‘not to be bred from’.
“This endorsement will be lifted by the Irish Kennel Club, free of charge, on the successful completion of a BOAS test, with a result of 2 or less currently being acceptable.”