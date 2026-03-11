11 Mar 2026
VolitionRx is aiming make cancer screening a routine part of annual pet wellness checks.
Image: VolitionRx
An epigenetics company has announced a “breakthrough” in its development of the world’s first feline liquid biopsy test for cancer detection.
VolitionRx announced results from a clinical study demonstrating the accuracy of its Nu.Q Vet Feline assay in detecting lymphoma – the species’ most common cancer – in cats.
The company said the assay detected more than 80% of feline lymphomas with 100% specificity.
It hopes to continue developing the product into a “simple, affordable” blood-based biopsy test.
Vice-president of global products, Frédéric Wuilque, said: “Historically, cancer in cats has been notoriously difficult to diagnose early, often requiring invasive biopsies or expensive imaging after symptoms have already progressed. Veterinarians have been asking for a feline solution for years.
“Our mission is to make cancer screening a routine part of every pet’s annual wellness check and following the successful international rollout of our canine cancer test, we have now demonstrated that our technology is also effective for cats.
“We look forward to completing product development and making the Nu.Q Vet Feline Test available through our existing distribution networks including reference laboratories and point-of-care platforms.”