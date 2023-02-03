3 Feb 2023
Vets urged to be watchful for new cases of Brucella canis after it was revealed that a review of current risk assessments is taking place.
Image © jarun011 / Adobe Stock
Vets have been urged to be vigilant for new cases of Brucella canis after it was revealed that a review of current risk assessments for the bacteria is taking place.
A government minister has said new measures will be considered “as appropriate”, although no timescale has been given for the latest assessment to be completed.
But leading parasitologist Ian Wright has urged Defra to introduce mandatory testing for imported dogs now, warning the true number of animals carrying the bacteria that causes the infectious disease canine brucellosis is likely to be far higher than official figures suggest.
Mr Wright said: “I think there is a danger of acting after the horse has bolted.”
The most recent assessment of the risks posed by B canis was published by the Human Animal Infection and Risk Surveillance (HAIRS) group two years ago, following the reporting of an unusually high number of cases from the summer of 2020. It found there was “little evidence” that the bacteria was endemic in the UK dog population, although further research was needed.
The group, which is chaired by Defra, also concluded it was “inappropriate” at that stage to state a firm level of risk to human health because of a lack of confidence in the supporting data available. But, following that assessment, 54 cases were recorded during 2022 – the first year in which B canis was classed as a reportable disease, following an amendment to The Zoonoses Order.
A dog owner and foster carer was also hospitalised in what is thought to have been the first case of dog-to-human transmission recorded in the UK. Her four pet dogs were ultimately euthanised.
The issue has now been highlighted following the submission of a written Parliamentary question on 11 January by the former attorney general, Geoffrey Cox.
He asked about the prevalence of the disease in the UK, its potential risk to humans and the measures being taken to prevent its spread.
In response, Defra minister Mark Spencer said the 2021 HAIRS statement was now under review “in light of new data available”.
He continued: “Working with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), we will continue to gather information on the disease risk posed by B canis and will consider any further actions, including import controls, as appropriate.”
A Defra spokesperson later told Vet Times that information from the reported cases would form part of the review, the findings of which will be published “in due course”.
Mr Spencer said questions about the potential risk to humans were a matter for the UKHSA, which has not yet responded to a request for comment.
But Mr Wright, guideline director of the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP), believes Defra should be acting now to prevent the disease from potentially becoming established in the UK.
Mr Wright said he recognised the need for the department to balance the dangers of B canis with the needs of dogs being imported to the UK – particularly from areas where the disease is known to be endemic – for rehoming on welfare grounds.
However, he argued that while the risk of further transmission to humans is low, the official number of recorded cases may prove to be “the tip of the iceberg”, and the dangers are increased where owners have infected dogs without knowing it.
ESCCAP advises vets to recommend testing for B canis and Mr Wright said vets need to be watchful for signs of the disease.
Although dogs can still be infectious without showing clinical signs, general symptoms can include lethargy, premature agedness and lymph node enlargement.
ESCCAP also works with charities and rescue organisations to encourage them to take part in testing, and Mr Wright feels greater support is needed in that sector, as well.
He said: “We’ve found many charities very willing to engage. They’re just not sure which tests to use, which labs to use, how to do it.”