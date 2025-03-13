13 Mar 2025
The association’s president said the college was “listening” ahead of a key meeting despite enduring calls for more radical reform.
The Royal College of Nursing in Westminster, where the RCVS meeting takes place this morning (13 March). Image: Mr Ignavy, CC BY-SA 2.0
The BVA has offered its backing for new plans to overhaul RCVS governance ahead of key discussions today (13 March).
Measures including a smaller board, professional and lay membership parity and the potential establishment of separate councils for each regulated profession are set to be considered at a college council meeting in London.
However, another sector organisation has denounced the plans as “more of a sticking plaster than a surgical solution”.
Although the college has emphasised the changes can only be implemented through new legislation, officials believe its governance will need to change so it is seen to reflect broader regulatory standards.
The latest moves have been welcomed by the BVA’s president, Elizabeth Mullineaux, who said: ”Reforming RCVS governance is key to ensuring we have an effective regulator that in turn can support a thriving veterinary profession.
“BVA has continued to actively engage with the college on governance and with these proposals going to RCVS council this week, it’s clear it has been listening.
“Greater clarity of both its regulatory and royal college functions is welcome and a commitment to retaining elected representation on future committees offers a balanced approach to the need for greater appointed representation.”
But the Progressive Veterinary Association (PVA), which last year called for both a referendum of clinicians and the establishment of a “general veterinary council”, argued the proposed changes were not enough for the college to reflect the “regulatory norm”.
It said: “Without a clear separation of functions, the current proposals for RCVS council seem rather more of a sticking plaster than a surgical solution.”
The association has also called for candidates in the current council elections to say whether they would support the continuation of the annual polls, despite last November’s vote in favour of moving to a fully appointed model.