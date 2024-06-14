14 Jun 2024
Nominations have now opened for the association’s Young Vet of the Year 2024, which will be presented as part of this November’s London Vet Show.
The BVA has started the search for this year’s Young Vet of the Year – and is calling on nominations.
Veterinary professionals, as well as the public, can nominate an exceptional candidate who has made a big impact since starting their career journey.
The award, sponsored by Zoetis, celebrates vets in the early stages of their career who have demonstrated showing outstanding care, dedication or success.
This year, the BVA is particularly encouraging animal owners and vet clients to nominate a young vet who has made an impact on them, and it also welcomes self-nominations.
BVA president Anna Judson said: “Our profession’s young vets may only be at the start of their careers, but so many have already made positive contributions to the profession as well as their communities.
“It has been a difficult time for vet teams, with workforce shortages and the Competition and Markets Authority investigation, but despite the intense pressures, young vets continue to work incredibly hard to give animals and their owners or keepers exceptional care and compassion.
“This award is a fantastic opportunity to spotlight that dedication and success.”
Oya Canbas, general manager of Zoetis UK, said: “We are excited to celebrate their contributions and look forward to seeing the inspiring stories of this year’s nominees.”
The winner will be announced at the BVA Awards Ceremony, held during London Vet Show, on Thursday 14 November.
The winner will receive a prize including £1,000, a year of BVA membership and a mentoring or engagement opportunity from Zoetis.
The deadline for entries is 9am on Monday 2 September. Further details are available on the BVA website.