28 Feb 2023
Malcolm Morley said the deal appeared to be “positive” on first reading, though political reaction has been more mixed.
The BVA has welcomed the latest Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland, despite concerns about the lack of a long-term solution for the supply of veterinary medicines.
Current arrangements are due to remain in place until the end of 2025, after the grace period before checks would have been enforced was extended in December.
But, while some unionist politicians remain sceptical, BVA president Malcolm Morley argued the Windsor Framework deal appeared “positive” for vets, farmers, agri-food businesses and pet owners alike.
The framework imposes no new requirements on pet owners travelling from Northern Ireland to Great Britain, while those taking pets the other way will only have to confirm their animal is microchipped and will not be going into the EU.
Dr Morley said: “Throughout the UK, the veterinary profession is managing with workforce shortages, and so it’s encouraging that new proposals seek to minimise the need for vet intervention as animals and goods move across the Irish Sea.
“The new rules will be a particular relief to pet owners who regularly travel between Great Britain and Northern Ireland with their animals. The rules will mean less paperwork for vet practices, too, and will help reduce over-treatment. The British Veterinary Association welcomes the hard work of vets across governments that has got us to this stage.
“The framework recognises there is still more to do to ensure long-term access to vet medicines for Northern Ireland and we look forward to working with all parties to find a workable solution.”
The Government argues the framework and extended grace period allows time for a long-term solution, which it believes should be similar to that in place for human medicines, to be developed.
Responding to a statement by the prime minister Rishi Sunak in the Commons on Monday, Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran called for a specific veterinary agreement between the UK and EU to help ease current food supply problems.
But Democratic Unionist MP Ian Paisley claimed the lack of a permanent solution now would make life more difficult for farmers in Northern Ireland, as he questioned whether the negotiations were already a “failed process”.
Vet and Conservative backbencher Neil Hudson hailed what he described as “an historic breakthrough”.
He said: “I’m pleased the prime minister and his team have listened to expert advice, and included specific measures on agrifood, medicines and pets.
“The new framework ensures long term availability of human medicines and a plan for veterinary medicines after the grace period ends.”