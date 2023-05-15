15 May 2023
The move follows recent protests at horse racing events and calls for a ban on greyhound racing, though work is not expected to begin for some time.
Image © Gabriel Cassan / Adobe Stock
The BVA is set to review its stance relating to animal sports, following high-profile protests at the Grand National and other horse racing events.
The move to develop a new policy in the area follows a wide-ranging discussion during the BVA Live event in Birmingham on what the appropriate role of veterinary professionals might be in such disciplines.
No specific timetable for the project has been outlined, although a spokesperson indicated the work was unlikely to proceed this year.
More than 100 people were arrested when Animal Rising activists attempted to halt the Aintree race last month to highlight what they claimed was the “broken relationship” between humans and animals.
Three horses died following injuries sustained in falls during races at the three-day meeting in mid-April.
Since then, the Scottish Grand National at Ayr and a flat race meeting at Doncaster have also been targeted, with further action being threatened at events during the summer.
The BVA’s current animal welfare strategy, which dates back to 2016, says the use of animals for human benefit, including sport, “should be exercised with responsibility, and with consideration and compassion for the animals concerned”.
In a statement released after the Aintree fatalities, the association said: “Much has been done to improve equine welfare in sports such as racing. However, tragic events like those that occurred at Aintree show there is still much to do.”
But the BVA Live discussion was reminded the body had supported limitations in other areas, such as circuses, where a good life and humane death for participating animals could not be guaranteed.
One speaker suggested a halt to jump racing, similar to the ban that applies in Australia, could be a first step, while another claimed the profession was “silent” on some of the welfare issues associated with the sport.
The discussion also considered the ethics of performing procedures to enhance athletic performance, such as wind operations on racehorses, and whether vets should continue to work in certain disciplines at all.
Some participants suggested the social licence of such sports was changing and the profession’s role should be to make change.
But while they acknowledged it would be “very dangerous” for the profession to take a stand that could not be justified on welfare grounds, another contributor pointed out that vets did not decline to care for animals on the basis of other behaviours, such as overfeeding, that might put welfare at risk.
Questions were also raised about whether vets knew enough about animal welfare itself to make such judgements.
One discipline already under the microscope is greyhound racing, where several charities are leading calls for its abolition.
The idea, which is due to be put to a public consultation in Wales later this year, has been criticised by a vets’ group linked to the sport, which warned it could lead to thousands of dogs being euthanised.
But senior charity officials say they believe any welfare issues that may arise from a ban can be overcome.