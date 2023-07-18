18 Jul 2023
Holidaymakers heading to the island are being asked to take precautions to reduce the risk of importing feline infectious peritonitis into the UK.
Image: © Designpics / Adobe Stock
The BVA has urged holidaymakers heading to Cyprus this summer to take precautions against the threat of feline infectious peritonitis (FIP).
The warning follows a widespread outbreak of the disease on the island, which has affected both indoor and stray cat populations for several months.
The BVA has also called for pre-import testing of any cat due to be imported to the UK from Cyprus because of the outbreak, which is reported to have begun around the capital, Nicosia, in January.
BVA senior vice-president Justine Shotton said: “The reported cases of FIP in Cyprus are understandably concerning.
“However, FIP is a condition seen in cats in the UK, and so while tests are ongoing to determine if this is a new strain of the virus, our current advice for cat owners is to contact their vet if they have any concerns about their pet’s health or welfare, and discuss any preventive health-care options.
“Cats being imported from Cyprus to the UK should be tested for the virus before travel and not be moved if they test positive.
“As a precautionary measure, anyone travelling to Cyprus for a holiday should avoid touching cats there and make sure to clean the soles of their shoes and suitcase wheels before leaving to avoid inadvertently bringing the virus into the UK.”