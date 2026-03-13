13 Mar 2026
Laboratories in Missouri and Taiwan now offering cancer screening tool.
An epigenetics company has expanded access to its canine cancer early detection tool in the United States and Asia.
VolitionRx announced the appointment of two new centralised laboratory providers of its Nu.Q Vet Cancer test.
Midwest Veterinary Laboratory, a full-service independent lab in Missouri, began offering the canine cancer test to its customers in all 50 states in February.
Meanwhile, global animal health diagnostics company Bioguard is offering it through its animal health diagnostic centre, the first certified ISO/IEC 17025 animal disease testing laboratory in Taiwan and China.
Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development chief executive Tom Butera said: “We are delighted to extend the availability of our groundbreaking Nu.Q technology in both the US and Asia through these well-established reference labs.
“By incorporating the Nu.Q Canine Cancer Test into annual checkups or regular senior wellness exams, veterinarians can detect cancer earlier and help pet owners make timely, informed decisions about cancer care.”