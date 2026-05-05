5 May 2026
Students will have the option of performing commercial genetic testing on their own dog as part of the course.
Image: Lee / Adobe Stock
Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine has announced the return of an online course this summer uniting the fields of genetics, data science and research.
Genomic Data Science in Dogs, one of the university’s Veterinary Medicine BioMedical Sciences (VTBMS) programmes, will run for six weeks between 22 June and 31 July.
The course, which provides students with three credits, debuted last summer.
Open to both undergraduate and pre-college students, the course provides the opportunity to analyse real genomic datasets from “world-class” canine research and discuss dog and human genetic testing’s ethical implications.
It will explore topics including foundational genomics, accessing and interpreting genetic data and the future of genetic testing for both animals and humans.
Participants will also have the option of performing commercial genetic testing on their own pet dog to enhance practical application of their learning.
The online interactive course includes asynchronous lecture material, live office hours, online discussion and multiple problem sets involving different genetic databases.
Cornell University’s associate professor in the Department of Biomedical and Translational Sciences, Adam Boyko, said: “This course bridges the gap between biology and data science, offering students the unique opportunity to work with real-world genomic datasets, uncover insights, and build a skill set applicable to any species.”
Enrolment on the course is now open.
The VMBTS also offers a range of courses including Veterinary Medicine: Science and Practice, Principles of Animal Physiology and the Biology and Diseases of Laboratory Animals.
Cornell University has ranked third in the QS World University Rankings for veterinary science behind the RVC and the University of California, Davis for each of the last four years.