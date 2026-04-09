9 Apr 2026
The range is said to be warmer, quieter and easier to clean compared with stainless-steel cages.
Casco Pet chief executive Matthew Bubear.
Casco Pet has announced the launch of a new veterinary clinical housing range.
The global animal housing and cabinetry provider has launched CAREKennels, which are said to offer an accessible, cost-competitive and “significantly” quieter alternative to stainless-steel cages.
CAREKennels are said to improve patient comfort and veterinary workloads by incorporating materials selected for their hygienic and low thermal conductivity properties, making for a warmer resting environment that is around 40% quicker to clean.
The new line also incorporates integrated sound-dampening materials that reduce noise within and outside the kennels.
Casco Pet chief executive Matthew Bubear said: “We are acutely aware of the growing caseloads and financial pressures facing clinics, and we want to ensure that cost is never a barrier to accessing the housing solutions teams need to deliver the best possible patient care.
“CAREKennels bring together many of the strengths our products are known for – design quality, thoughtful construction and a wellness-first approach – while offering an accessible option for clinics looking to improve their housing standards.
“Creating calmer, more comfortable spaces for patients supports better clinical outcomes as well as contributing to a more positive working environment for veterinary professionals.”
The range is available in multiple configurations said to allow clinics of any size to find solutions that suit their space. Visit the website for more details.