15 Mar 2023
Dogs Trust says it is “extremely disappointed” after its call for a 12-month pause on VAT charges for pet food and veterinary services, now backed by more than 90,000 people, was ignored today.
Image © Al / Adobe Stock
An animal charity has slammed the chancellor after its calls for a suspension of VAT charges on veterinary medicines and services – plus pet food – were ignored in today’s budget.
More than 90,000 people have signed Dogs Trust’s Paws the VAT online petition since it was launched two weeks ago.
But, while VAT exemptions on human health care will be extended to include work done by the staff of registered pharmacists, vets and pet owners did not receive a similar boost.
In a statement issued shortly after Jeremy Hunt sat down in the House of Commons, Dogs Trust chief executive Owen Sharp said the volume of signatures showed their call had “overwhelming” public support.
He added: “We’re extremely disappointed, on behalf of dogs and their owners all over the UK, many of whom are really struggling to put food in the bowl.
“We won’t give up, though; we’ll continue to ask the Government to play its part and until it does, we urge any dog owners who are struggling to afford to feed their dog or pay vet fees to contact us before they reach crisis point.”
The budget did include widely anticipated announcements on the provision of free childcare, which will be phased in from April 2024, plus a further three-month extension to the energy price guarantee for domestic users.
But there was no extension of the discount scheme for businesses, which the Government announced in January, and which was estimated to only be worth around one-third of the support offered to non-domestic users through this winter.
Veterinary groups have consistently voiced their unease over the potential consequences of reduced support for the sector as a whole.