6 Oct 2026
One of the US’ largest regional veterinary groups marks 130 years of advancing animal welfare and veterinary medicine with Brookfield Zoo event.
The Chicago Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) will host an event in December to mark its 130th anniversary.
Founded on 7 August 1896, the CVMA reached the remarkable milestone earlier this year and to celebrate it will host a 130th Anniversary Recognition Luncheon at Brookfield Zoo, Illinois on 16 December.
The event, which will bring together veterinary professionals and partners to honour the association’s historic milestones, will also see the official rollout of the Veterinary Technician Membership Program.
The CVMA, in partnership with Synergy Surgical Supply, will hand out scholarships to qualifying vet techs.
The association is among the largest regional veterinary medical associations in the United States, encompassing more than 1,000 vets and around 4,000 veterinary support professionals.
In a statement, the CVMA’s leadership said: “Recognising those who had the foresight to establish and build this organization since 1896, we pay tribute to that rich legacy by developing programmes that remain vital for today and tomorrow.
“On this landmark anniversary, we honour our history by moving forward together into the future of veterinary medicine.”