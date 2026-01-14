14 Jan 2026
New regional vice presidents of clinical and partner success will support lead vet partners around the US.
New regional vice-presidents for CityVet Lauren Pastewka and Ben Haas.
CityVet has expanded its clinical development leadership team with the addition of two experienced veterinary surgeons.
Ben Haas and Lauren Pastewka have joined the network of vet-owned practices as regional vice-presidents of clinical and partner success.
The pair will directly support CityVet’s lead veterinarian partners around the country with new clinic openings, optimising workflows, staffing and financial guidance and recruitment.
They will work alongside CVO Paul Kline and vice-president of clinical development Erin Tate.
Chief operating officer Dennis Horter said: “Ben and Lauren bring deep clinical expertise, strong operational leadership, and a shared passion for supporting veterinarians as true practice owners.
“Their combined experience across multi-unit operations, clinical quality, and hospital growth will strengthen our ability to serve our lead partner veterinarians and ensure our teams have what they need to deliver exceptional care.
“They exemplify what it means to build a veterinarian-first culture, and we are thrilled to welcome them to CityVet.”
Dr Haas has more than 23 years of leadership experience within the veterinary profession, including past roles as regional medical director at MedVet and at Banfield Pet Hospital and as vice-president of clinical operations at United Veterinary Care.
He said: “Having been in practice myself, I understand what doctors experience each day. My goal is to be a resource and sounding board, someone who can help them navigate challenges, build strong teams, and ultimately build the kind of practice they’re proud to own.”
Dr Pastewka has served as CVO at O’Brien Veterinary Group and at NewDay Veterinary Care, which has included leading multi-state hospital operations, implementing financial and clinical performance systems, guiding new expansion and building medical advisory structures.
She said: “Our veterinarians are the heartbeat of each clinic, and my focus is ensuring they have the support, resources, and community they need to run their practice the way they envision.
“White-coat-to-white-coat conversations matter and maintaining that connection to the clinic allows me to better support their day-to-day realities.”