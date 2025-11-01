1 Nov 2025
CityVet named among top US healthcare workplaces
The company said the recognition highlights ‘an award-winning culture that empowers veterinarians and staff to deliver exceptional care.’
A veterinary group has been named as one of the best places to work in United States healthcare.
CityVet has been named in Fortune’s 2025 Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Health Care list.
It has also been Great Place To Work-certified for the third year running with 88% of employees reporting CityVet as a great place to work, compared with an average percentage of 57% for a typical U.S.-based company.
The best workplaces list – which comprises 50 companies around the country – is compiled in a collaboration with Great Place To Work, a global authority in workplace culture.
Trust Index
The list ranking is based on a Trust Index survey completed by more than 185,000 U.S. healthcare employees, which measures workplace trust, fairness and employee pride.
CityVet also ranks 11th on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work 2025: Small & Medium Businesses list.
The group has 4.8 stars out of five on the employer review site, with 97% of employees saying they would recommend the company to a friend and chief executive David Boguslawski holding a 98% approval rating.
‘Greatest asset’
Mr Boguslawski said: “Earning a place on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health Care list is an incredible honour, especially as it comes directly from the voices of our people.
“We believe that when we create an environment where veterinarians and staff feel valued, trusted, and supported, they can focus on delivering the best possible care to pets and their families. These recognitions affirm that our culture truly is our greatest asset.”
Founded in 1999, CityVet operates a network of more than 70 veterinarian-owned practices across nine states, having recently expanded into Florida for the first time.