2 Oct 2026
Practice owner Emily Murphy said she wants clients to “feel informed, supported, and confident in the care their pet receives”.
Emily Murphy, who has worked in small animal medicine since graduating from Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine in 2014, will own and operate the clinic in Spring, near Houston.
CityVet has announced the opening of a fourth practice in the Houston area.
CityVet Harmony opened in Spring, Texas last month (September 2026).
The veterinary group said the practice will provide a full range of veterinary services including routine and urgent care, diagnostics, surgery and chronic disease management.
It will be owned and operated by local vet Emily Murphy, who has worked in small animal medicine since graduating from Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine in 2014.
Dr Murphy, who grew up in the Kingwood community in north-east Houston, returned to the area following her graduation and has lived and treated pets across Houston ever since.
She said: “I want to create a practice where clients feel heard, pets feel safe, and families know they have a trusted partner through every stage of their pet’s life.
“Whether it is a routine visit or an unexpected illness or injury, my goal is to make sure they feel informed, supported and confident in the care their pet receives.”
CityVet said Dr Murphy plans to forge partnerships with local schools, rescue organisations and community programmes.
She added: “Opening my own clinic gives me the opportunity to bring that vision to life right here where my family and I live.
“I want CityVet Harmony to become a place local families know and trust for years to come, where every pet and every person who walks through our doors is treated with compassion, honesty and respect.”
CityVet president and chief executive David Boguslawski said: “Dr Murphy has spent years earning the trust of pet owners throughout northeast Houston.
“Now she’ll have the opportunity to build a practice that’s truly her own while continuing to care for the community she’s been part of for most of her life. That’s exactly the kind of local ownership CityVet was built to support.”