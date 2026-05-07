7 May 2026
Clinic owner Reagan Wilson has lived and practised in Austin for 20 years.
CityVet has opened in the Mueller neighbourhood of Austin, Texas.
CityVet has opened a new practice in Austin, Texas.
Located in the Mueller neighbourhood of the city, the clinic, which opened on 27 April, is owned and led by local vet Reagan Wilson, who has practised in Austin since 2006.
The Auburn University graduate has extensive experience in emergency medicine, urgent care and general practice.
She said: “Veterinary medicine doesn’t always come with easy answers, but I’m committed to working diligently to find solutions and support families every step of the way.
“From the moment clients walk through the door, I want them and their pets to feel welcomed, cared for and respected.
“Creating an environment where pets feel at ease and clients feel truly heard is at the core of how I practice medicine.”
With urgent care options in the area said to be limited, CityVet Mueller will meet a “clear local need”.
The clinic also offers preventive and wellness care, diagnostics, dentistry, soft tissue surgery and emergency surgery.
A resident of neighbouring Cherrywood, Dr Wilson is eager to serve her local community.
She added: “I love this neighbourhood and the sense of connection here. Being able to walk or bike to work and care for the pets of people I see around the community every day is incredibly meaningful to me.”
CityVet president and chief executive David Boguslawski said: “CityVet is built around veterinarians who are deeply connected to the communities they serve.
“Dr Wilson isn’t just opening a clinic in Austin, she’s continuing her role as a trusted neighbour, advocate, and resource for local pet families.
“That level of personal investment is exactly what makes our model different and why CityVet clinics feel so rooted in the neighbourhoods they call home.”