14 Jan 2026
Practice owner Alex Aronoff described opening of new CityVet in Fort Worth as the “realisation of a lifelong dream”.
Alex Aronoff is heading up CityVet in Forth Worth's West 7th. Image: CityVet.
A vet has described the opening of his new clinic in Fort Worth, Texas, as “the culmination of 10 years of passion and drive”.
Alex Aronoff owns CityVet’s new West 7th practice, which opened its doors on 22 December.
The surgeon graduated from Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine in 2016 and has held various roles across the state including as medical director of VCA Westcreek Animal Hospital and most recently as an associate vet at CityVet in Mansfield.
He said: “This clinic represents the culmination of 10 years of passion and drive. It’s the realisation of a lifelong dream to offer the very best of myself to my patients and community.”
CityVet West 7th offers a range of services including preventative care, diagnostics, wellness plans, dental care, pain management and both general and more advanced surgical procedures.
As well as dogs and cats, the practice treats some exotic species including small mammals and select reptiles.
Dr Aronoff highlighted client education as one of his key areas of focus as “the cornerstone of great veterinary care”.
He added: “I want every pet owner to understand not just what we’re doing, but why. That shared understanding helps us make the best possible decisions together for their pet’s health and well-being.”
CityVet chief executive and president David Boguslawski said: “Dr Aronoff’s path to ownership is a powerful example of what CityVet stands for, empowering veterinarians to practice with passion and purpose.
“His drive, compassion, and commitment to both his patients and his team make him the ideal leader to serve the Fort Worth community.”