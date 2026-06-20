20 Jun 2026
Utah expansion follows two new clinics in Florida and Arizona.
Amy Jager, practice owner of the new CityVet Verrado clinic in Buckeye.
CityVet is set to expand its operations with its first Utah clinic expected to open in the third quarter of this year.
The group is due to open a new veterinary practice in Saratoga Springs, Salt Lake City, and said it will be owned and operated by a Utah-based clinician.
Chief executive David Boguslawski said: “Entering a new market is never just about opening a clinic, it’s about finding the right veterinarian partners who want to build something lasting in their community.
“Our model is intentionally local. Each CityVet clinic is owned by the veterinarian who practices there, which allows them to shape the culture, build long-term relationships with clients, and deliver care in a way that reflects the needs of their community.”
He added that Saratoga Springs “is just the beginning” for the group’s plans in the state.
CityVet recently opened two new practices outside Phoenix, Arizona and in Orlando, Florida.
Kaitlyn Guerrido, practice owner of CityVet Casselberry in Orlando, began her career as a kennel technician in 2012 before qualifying as a vet in 2020.
Dr Guerrido said: “My journey through veterinary medicine has shaped both the leader I am today and the kind of clinic I want to build.
“Having worked in so many roles throughout a practice has allowed me to connect more deeply with both teams and clients.
“As an owner, I now have the opportunity to support others in their growth and create a workplace culture rooted in respect and collaboration.”
Amy Jager, practice owner of the new CityVet Verrado clinic in Buckeye, brings a decade of veterinary experience to the role.
Dr Jager said her practice will be a “judgement-free zone” for clients, who will be supported “not just with medical expertise, but with genuine compassion”.
Both practices are said to offer a full range of services including preventive care, diagnostics, dentistry and surgery.