8 Jul 2024
The RCVS said the programme has been in development for some time in response to professional feedback, as campaigners prepared to stage their latest protest demanding change.
A new online course exploring how the RCVS responds to concerns about clinical conduct has been launched amid plans for a fresh protest against its current disciplinary procedures.
Officials hope the provision will clarify the process for clinicians and help them to access support if they do come under scrutiny.
But campaigners who want the college to be stripped of its regulatory powers signalled their intention to demonstrate at one of its biggest annual events.
The new RCVS Academy programme is intended to both set out what the concerns process involves and what clinicians who are the subject of such concerns should expect.
Although senior figures have sought to address what they regard as “myths” around the disciplinary process during several congress presentations, fears have endured about the circumstances in which professionals can find themselves under the spotlight.
Members of the college’s professional conduct team have been involved in developing the course, which the organisation said had been put forward in response to professional feedback calling for such provision last year.
Those comments preceded both an initial protest by the Justice for Pets Action Group in March and calls from the BVNA for a review of the circumstances in which the identities of professionals who face disciplinary action without a significant sanction are made public.
Delegates at last month’s BVA Live event in Birmingham also heard calls for reform of the existing process based on the toll it can take on clinicians whose actions are being investigated.
Case manager Clare Stringfellow said: “We appreciate that concerns can be very worrying, and we hope that, through this course, we can give vets and nurses a better understanding of the process and how to obtain additional support.
“The course will allow participants to understand the different stages involved and the key activities that happen at each point, as well as detailing some of the common concerns we receive and how these are dealt with.”
Papers presented to the latest RCVS council meeting last month revealed that out of 788 issues registered with the college between 2 March and 24 May, just more than one-fifth (178) were subsequently classed as formal concerns.
However, only three cases involving vets were referred to the college’s disciplinary committee during the same period.
Details of the RCVS Academy course were released ahead of the annual Royal College Day event in London on 5 July where, a small demonstration was held by the Justice for Pets action group in protest against the current disciplinary regime.
The group wants an ombudsman to investigate the college and a separate regulatory body, equivalent to the General Medical Council in human medicine, to be set up to investigate alleged wrongdoing by veterinary professionals.
But, although senior college leaders have insisted they are sensitive to the group’s concerns, they argued the organisation cannot investigate claims of what the campaign regards as veterinary negligence.
The new RCVS Academy course, which the body said should take around 30 minutes to complete, is now available on its website.