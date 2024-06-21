21 Jun 2024
Tens of thousands of people have signed a new petition demanding “transparency and fairness” in the veterinary sector, despite senior figures insisting practices are already delivering.
Image: © JovialFox / Adobe Stock
Greater regulation and openness are unlikely to reduce veterinary care prices because the sector is already providing “real value” to pet owners, a senior figure has claimed.
VMG president Liz Somerville was responding after tens of thousands of people signed an online petition demanding “transparency and fairness” in practices.
She acknowledged the issue was a “legitimate concern” and highlighted the group’s calls for greater efforts to improve public understanding of care costs.
While the RCVS said work to clarify its guidance in the area was continuing, Mrs Somerville was more cautious about a potential impact on individual pet owners’ finances.
She said: “It’s unlikely that more regulation and greater transparency will, of themselves, bring down the cost of veterinary care because most practices are already providing real value, but we must get better at communicating this value and at educating clients as to what is involved in the care of their pets.
“Complete cost transparency will then help clients make informed decisions.”
More than 87,000 people have signed the petition entitled “Regulate veterinary surgeries and ensure transparent fee disclosure” since its launch on the change.org platform on 5 June.
The campaign was launched in the wake of the CMA’s decision last month to proceed with a full market investigation of companion animal services.
The petition said: “It is essential for all veterinary surgeries to be overseen by a governing body that mandates clear, fair and transparent disclosure of their fees.
“This would help pet owners make informed decisions about their pets’ health care without the fear of hidden costs or unexpected charges.”
But SPVS board chairperson Pete Orpin said the CMA’s own data showed the vast majority of clients were told how much treatment would cost before procedures were undertaken.
Insisting his organisation supported transparency, he said: “The challenge lies not with transparency, but one of complexity. Vets aren’t selling widgets.
“They are providing veterinary care to animals, where the health condition can change by the hour, and the service may be provided through other emergency and specialist clinics outside of the practice.
“SPVS would encourage clients to discuss with their vet the options for treatment and to obtain an estimate of the costs of treatment.
“Generally, your own vet, who you know and trust, is best placed to deliver the veterinary care, but there is no restriction on seeking cost estimates from other practices without any regulatory change.”
Meanwhile, an RCVS spokesperson said it would continue lobbying for legislative reform to enable practice regulation after next month’s UK general election.
But he also argued that its current guidance already requires clinicians to be “open and honest” with clients about fees, how they are calculated and the services being charged for.
He added: “We consider that clearly setting out the expected cost for treatment with the client is a key part of gaining their informed consent for undertaking a particular veterinary procedure.
“We are working to ensure our guidance on these issues is clearer and easier for vets and vet nurses to follow.”
BVA president Anna Judson said the petition “clearly highlights” the strength of feeling on the need for practice regulation.
She added: “We’re already supporting the profession to improve transparency around fees and practice ownership with new guidance available for the whole profession to download from our website.
“I would encourage vet teams to explore some of its simple recommendations, which can be implemented to improve client choice in their own practices.”